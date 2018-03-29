CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
Filed Under:al Qaida, American Military, Islamic Maghreb, Libya, Missile, Musa Abu Dawud, Peace, war

BENGHAZI, Libya (AP) — A U.S. airstrike last weekend in southwestern Libya killed two al-Qaida militants, including a top recruiter, the military’s Africa Command said.

Musa Abu Dawud was a high ranking official of the terror network’s North Africa branch, known as Al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb. His death was confirmed after “operational reporting” and “damage battle assessment” was completed, AFRICOM said in a Wednesday statement.

“He provided critical logistics support, funding and weapons to AQIM, enabling the terrorist group to threaten and attack U.S. and Western interests in the region,” AFRICOM said. The statement did not identify the other militant killed in the strike.

The strike took place near the Libyan town of Ubari. The U.S. military said no civilians were killed.
Videos and photos circulated online purporting to show the aftermath of the strike show a body on the ground and shrapnel-riddled cars outside a severely damaged house. The footage could not be independently authenticated but appeared to correspond to the U.S. military’s report on the event.

In 2016, the United States said Abu Dawud had been involved in “terrorist activity” since 1992 and labelled him a “specially designated global terrorist.” It also said he had previously carried out attacks in Algeria and Tunisia.
Islamic extremists expanded their reach in Libya after country was plunged into chaos following the 2011 uprising that ousted and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi.

Over the past months, the United States has carried out airstrikes targeting the Islamic State group militants in the North African country. In September, the U.S. military said American airstrikes in Libya killed 17 militants from the Islamic State group and destroyed three vehicles.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch