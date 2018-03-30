CBS 11President John F. Kennedy laughs during a press conference. (credit: National Archive/Newsmakers/Getty images) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email […]
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Steven Spielberg has a beef with the Carl’s Jr.

The hamburger chain wanted to rename its charbroiled slider a “SpielBurger.” It tried to deliver samples to Spielberg’s office and even had someone leave a note on his car.

Spielberg’s production company released a short video on its Twitter feed in which Spielberg said the burgers are “pretty good,” but “cease and desist” from naming them after him.

Carl’s Jr. was excited that Spielberg responded and said he liked the sliders.

