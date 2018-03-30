DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The search is on for a suspect who police say stole guitars from Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band guitarist Nils Lofgren.

Dallas police say Lofgren’s van, where he kept his instruments, was parked in a lot outside a Holiday Inn in the 4300 block of Communications Drive at around 5 p.m. Thursday. When Lofgren returned to his van at around 9 a.m. Friday, he found the rear door of the van pried open and several guitars were missing.

Lofgren tweeted, “I’m devastated by this robbery. These are my first shows out after a very difficult year. Please consider a retweet.”

I’m am devastated by this robbery. These are my first shows out after a very difficult year. Please consider a retweet. Alas, the show must go on. @KesslerTheater it won’t be the show I was planning on. However I do plan on taking the roof off. https://t.co/ZTopXD7grQ — Nils Lofgren (@nilslofgren) March 30, 2018

Lofgren is currently on tour in Dallas and is scheduled to perform at the Kessler Theater Friday evening.

Dallas police continue to investigate the burglary and are working to gather surveillance video. They are asking anyone with information on the case to call 214.670.7471.

Pictures provided by Lofgren shows the suspect who stole the guitars and the suspect’s vehicle.

Here are pics of the thief and his/her car, provided by Lofgren. @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/oATFdqCbaR — Andrea Lucia (@CBS11Andrea) March 30, 2018

As Lofgren puts it: “Alas, the show must go on.”