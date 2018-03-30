CBS 11President John F. Kennedy laughs during a press conference. (credit: National Archive/Newsmakers/Getty images) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email […]
NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) – The accounts of some 150 million users of nutrition-tracking app MyFitnessPal were breached last month, Under Armour said Thursday, adding its name to the list of corporations targeted by hackers.

Hackers gained access to personal data included user names, emails and encrypted passwords, the sportswear apparel maker said in a news release. The affected data did not include Social Security numbers and driver’s license numbers.

Under Armour is investigating the data breach.

The company on Tuesday learned that an unauthorized party had acquired data associated with MyFitnessPal user accounts in late February. Under Armour said it would notify anyone whose information was exposed in the cybertheft.

Users of the tracking app will be required to change their passwords, Under Armour said.

Word of the hack comes a day after Boeing reported being hit, with malware affecting a “small number” of systems, and in a week in which Atlanta is contending with a “ransomware” attack that crippled the city’s computer network. Two days ago, online travel site Orbitz said data on as many as 880,000 customers may have been compromised.

To start off the month, Equifax added 2.4 million Americans to the original 145.5 million impacted by a data breach last year.

“Ugh, I’m already fodder in the Equifax saga,” Janet Terrell, a user of the MyFitnessPal app, replied when told of Under Armour’s announcement.

