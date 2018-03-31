Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in India. (Credit: Office of the Texas Governor)

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Gov. Greg Abbott is back home after a nine-day trip to India that was aimed at bringing more jobs and businesses to Texas.

Abbott returned to Austin late Friday. The Republican told pool reporters the trip was “outstanding” and cited two India-based companies announcing plans to add more jobs in Baytown and Plano.

His office announced Wipro Limited will create 150 jobs in Plano and will add more later. Another company, JSW Steel, will also expand operations in Baytown. Abbott’s office said he also encouraged the company Infosys to expand to Texas.

Abbott’s trip also included a meeting with India Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Abbott says the two discussed several issues that included defense, energy and trade.

The cost of the trip has not been disclosed. It was paid for by the Texas Economic Development Corporation, which uses corporate donations to promote business in the state.

