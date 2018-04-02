CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Filed Under:Atmos Energy, Dallas, Dallas Fire Rescue, Gas leak, home explosion, Local TV, Spring Avenue

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Emergency crews in Dallas responded to a house explosion early Monday in the 3700 block of Spring Avenue, near the Fair Park area. The incident occurred just before 1:00 a.m. and is believed to be the result of a natural gas leak.

Firefighters arrived at the single-story duplex and noticed that the building had sustained damage during the explosion. There was also some debris on fire in the home’s front yard.

Four people were inside of the building when the explosion took place, two on each side of the duplex.

“The two individuals who were in the side where the actual incident took place have suffered unspecified burn injuries,” said Jason Evans with Dallas Fire-Rescue, “but first responders said that they were up walking around and talking whenever they arrived, so we do believe they’ll be okay.”

Those two victims, both men, were taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation. Their names have not been released.

The two people in the other side of the duplex, also both men, were not injured.

Crews with Atmos Energy responded to the scene and shut off the gas. They are now assessing the situation as the explosion is thought to be gas-related. The exact cause of the blast is not known, but Atmos Energy officials think that a gas leak inside of the home, rather than underneath the home, is to blame.

