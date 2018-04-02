CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
Filed Under:Alex Jones, InfoWars, lawsuit, Nikolas Cruz

AUSTIN (AP) — A Massachusetts man filed a defamation lawsuit Monday against right-wing radio host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his Texas-based InfoWars website, alleging they falsely identified him as the gunman who killed 17 people at a Florida high school on Feb. 14.

In a complaint filed in a state district court in Austin, Marcel Fontaine said InfoWars posted his photograph on its website the day of the shooting, depicting him as the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School gunman and labeling a “commie” supported by the Islamic State group.

infowars Massachusetts Man Files Defamation Suit Against InfoWars

CLEVELAND, OH – JULY 21: Alex Stone, of Infowars, Roger Stone, former Donald Trump advisor, and Jonathan Alter pose for a photo following an episode of Alter Family Politics on SiriusXM at Quicken Loans Arena on July 20, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

However, Fontaine said he lives in Massachusetts and has never been to Florida. His attorneys claim InfoWars targeted him because of a novelty T-shirt depicting intoxicated Communist Party figures. The InfoWars article was redistributed by numerous right-wing websites.

Florida authorities have charged Nikolas Cruz with capital murder in the school shooting.

Fontaine’s attorneys described Jones’ career as “recklessly opportunistic” for the ways he misleads his listeners.

“Mr. Jones feeds his audience a steady diet of false information intended to convince them that a shadowy association of global elites are hatching countless insidious schemes to destroy their way of life or threaten their bodily fluids,” the 22-page complaint states.

Fontaine demanded a correction on Feb. 26, but Jones and InfoWars did not respond.

Fontaine “continues to suffer harassment and peril even from individuals aware of his identity as a Massachusetts resident but who nevertheless remain convinced he was part of a horrifying conspiracy,” his attorneys said.

Fontaine seeks unspecified damages exceeding $1 million. Jones and InfoWars didn’t respond immediately to message seeking comment.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch