DALLAS (CBSDFWCOM) – The search is on for an inmate who escaped as a bailiff was transporting him from Frank Crowley to Lew Sterrett for booking this evening.

The suspect, a 21 year-old Hispanic male, took off running in handcuffs away from the officer. He was able to flee the immediate area, according to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department.

The Sheriff’s Department has the identity of the suspect and is actively looking for him based on prior criminal history.

A spokesperson for the department said they will release his identity and ask for the public’s help if they don’t find him soon.