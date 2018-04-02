CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Beef, beef recall, Fajitas, federal inspection, Food Recall, PFP Enterprises, Recall, tacos, Texas Meat Packers of Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A North Texas company has recalled more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef wrongly produced and packaged without federal inspection.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the recall involves PFP Enterprises, operating as Texas Meat Packers of Fort Worth.

The recall involves 7,146 pounds of various-weight beef for tacos and fajitas produced March 23 and March 24. The lack of inspection was discovered Friday.

North Texas Company Recalls Nearly 4 Tons Of Raw Beef

The USDA had no confirmed reports of anyone getting sick. The products should be thrown away or returned to the point of purchase.

The recalled items have “EST. 34715” inside the USDA mark and were shipped to Texas, Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma and Wisconsin. The case codes are 1470, 36989, 567248261 or 567248253.

Consumers can contact Patterson Foods at 817-546-3561.

