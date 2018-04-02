FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A North Texas company has recalled more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef wrongly produced and packaged without federal inspection.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the recall involves PFP Enterprises, operating as Texas Meat Packers of Fort Worth.

The recall involves 7,146 pounds of various-weight beef for tacos and fajitas produced March 23 and March 24. The lack of inspection was discovered Friday.

The USDA had no confirmed reports of anyone getting sick. The products should be thrown away or returned to the point of purchase.

The recalled items have “EST. 34715” inside the USDA mark and were shipped to Texas, Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma and Wisconsin. The case codes are 1470, 36989, 567248261 or 567248253.

Consumers can contact Patterson Foods at 817-546-3561.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)