DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man who police said assaulted a man while trying to enter his home Tuesday afternoon, was shot and killed by the homeowner.

Police said it happened in the 2600 block of Highland Road around 2:30 p.m.

Police said the homeowner, 54 and other witnesses called 911 to report what happened.

Detectives interviewed the homeowner and released him pending a grand jury referral.

The man who was killed was 28. Police have not released identities in this case.