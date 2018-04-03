CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
 Shooting At YouTube HQ In CA | Read More
By Robbie Owens
Filed Under:Capt. James O'Neill, Cedar Hill, firefighter, life-saving, Local TV, off duty

FORNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The right place at an awful time. A North Texas family is thanking a Cedar Hill firefighter for some off duty heroics that they say saved a loved one’s life.

That firefighter says there’s no such thing as off duty.

“I was no more than a mile from my house and my wife says, ‘what is that in the road?’,” says Captain Jason O’Neill. “There was an individual in the road, and I said, `oh, goodness, baby I gotta stop!’,” recalls O’Neill of the crash last month in Forney.

screen shot 2018 04 03 at 6 37 38 pm Cedar Hill Firefighter: Never Off Duty After Helping Save Life In Forney

Captain Jason O’Neill – Cedar Hill Fire Dept.

The minutes that followed were a ‘can’t miss’ reminder that the ripples in our lives, can make waves in others. You see, once upon a time, Captain O’Neill was what he calls a “well-paid soda pop salesman.”

“Working 70 hours a week, making a decent living; but, not living.” And then he says September 11th shook him to the core.

“I wanted to help people. I wanted to make a difference.”

And he has. Captain O’Neill says he went into ‘work mode’ as he approached the single vehicle crash– stopping the driver’s bleeding, and alerting colleagues in Forney that the situation was dire.

“This guy was going to need an air ambulance, and we were going to need somebody quick,” recalls Capt. O’Neill, who also points out that a Methodist Hospital nurse and several others also stopped to help. The crash victim’s father, Robert Dobbs, later turned to Facebook to post a public ‘thank you.’

“I don’t think my son would still be alive if he hadn’t been at the right place at the right time,” says Dobbs. “It’s a severe injury that my son has; but, at least he has a chance.”

As for O’Neill, he insists that he was just doing his job. “I saw there was somebody in need and I have a duty to act.”

After all, he has family, too.

“I have a junior in High School, he plays baseball,” says the captain– for a moment becoming emotional as he spoke of his middle school son and his wife. “My kids and my wife are so important– they mean everything to me. Truly, I got into this because I wanted to make my family proud– my parents. I wanted something for my kiddos to look up to.”

And this humble, hero firefighter is not looking back.

“I think oftentimes God puts you in a poisiton to make a difference and that’s all we’re trying to do. Just glad I was there.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch