GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) – Emergency crews responded to a car crash in Grand Prairie early Tuesday morning and found a surprise trapped among the wreckage. A dog named Clark was able to survive the scary incident with no injuries while his owner was taken to the hospital.

The crash happened at about 2:20 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate-30, near the President George Bush Turnpike.

According to police, the dog’s owner lost control of his vehicle and slammed into a guard rail. He was not wearing a seatbelt, and was thrown face first into the front passenger floorboard. The driver survived the crash and was taken the hospital with serious injuries. He is expected to be okay. His name has not been released.

While emergency workers were freeing the man from the wreckage, they found a small dog below him. The animal, identified as Clark, was not hurt during the crash.

Many police officers and firefighters volunteered to take Clark home and watch over the dog until his owner was released from the hospital, but the pup will instead stay with Grand Prairie Animal Services.