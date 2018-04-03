CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Filed Under:Animals, Car Crash, dogs, Grand Prairie, Grand Prairie PD, Interstate-30, Local TV, Pets

GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) – Emergency crews responded to a car crash in Grand Prairie early Tuesday morning and found a surprise trapped among the wreckage. A dog named Clark was able to survive the scary incident with no injuries while his owner was taken to the hospital.

The crash happened at about 2:20 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate-30, near the President George Bush Turnpike.

According to police, the dog’s owner lost control of his vehicle and slammed into a guard rail. He was not wearing a seatbelt, and was thrown face first into the front passenger floorboard. The driver survived the crash and was taken the hospital with serious injuries. He is expected to be okay. His name has not been released.

While emergency workers were freeing the man from the wreckage, they found a small dog below him. The animal, identified as Clark, was not hurt during the crash.

Many police officers and firefighters volunteered to take Clark home and watch over the dog until his owner was released from the hospital, but the pup will instead stay with Grand Prairie Animal Services.

