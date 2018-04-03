CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
By Jeff Paul
Filed Under:chlorine, drinking water, Frisco, Frisco City Council, Local TV, North Texas Municipal Water District, Texas, water quality, water testing

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It was the City of Frisco’s turn on Tuesday night to talk water and some residents wasted no time calling out the North Texas Municipal Water District over what they said were unsafe levels of chlorine in the water.

The City of Frisco started out the evening by releasing new test results from eight locations in the city.

The results showed a reading of 80.1 ppb (parts per billion) of the chemical byproduct TTHM. The limit set by the state for safe consumption is 80 ppb.

The city recognized it was one-tenth over, but pointed out the average over the last three quarters show the average is well below 80 ppb.

“How much do we know is okay?” questioned Lisa Hurst. “Look what we’ve learned from cigarettes over the last 40 years. At what point is drinking water with just a little bit of poison going to catch up with you?”

The water district spent about an hour briefing city council, insisting its practices are safe and have not changed.

82248264 Frisco Residents Concerned About Chlorine Levels In Drinking Water

Water, Tap Water (credit: Cate Gillon/Getty Images)

NTMWD General Manager Tom Kula also recognized this year seems different.

“During this particular period, we received a slit, bit of more complaints,” said Kula. “We are checking into why this year versus other years and we don’t have an answer for that yet.”

Frisco residents like Brandon Burden was not buying the explanation from NTMWD.

“I feel like there needs to be more research done on THMs, about how it’s affecting us,” said Burden. “Even though it is standard operating procedure, just because we’ve done it in the past, maybe not right for today.”

City council told residents it will continue conducting independent testing.

Erin Brockovich arrives in North Texas on Thursday and is expected to attend a sit-down meeting with concerned residents and NTMWD.

