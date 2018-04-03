DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas are looking for a woman who fled the scene of an accident with the driver of the car she hit on the hood of her car.

The hit-and-run driver drove a mile at high speeds before the victim fell off near the intersection of Clark Road and Spur 408. The victim suffered serious bodily injury as a result of the fall.

It all started on March 30 shortly after 7 p.m. when the victim and her boyfriend were involved in a vehicle accident at 8300 Clark Road in Dallas with the suspect.

The victim got out of her car to exchange information when the suspect tried to flee. The victim was in the path of the fleeing vehicle and was trapped on the hood as it drove off.

Police described the hit-and-run driver as a black female, approximately 18-25 years old. She was driving a white sports-utility-vehicle, possible a Mazda or Nissan.

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the assistance of the public in identifying the suspect, or the suspect vehicle. Anyone with information regarding this offense should contact Detective Gamez with the Assault Unit at (214) 671.3614 or patricia.gamez@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at: (214) 373.TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.