CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH: Conditions & Alerts | Live Radar | Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App
By Dan Haggerty
Filed Under:Forrest Curry, Fort Worth, Fort Worth PD, Local TV, Next Generation Action Network], seizures, Viral Video

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Fort Worth Police Department confirmed Tuesday that a situation that ended with a violent arrest started as a call about a man having a seizure. Video of the Saturday arrest went viral, and has now sparked an internal investigation within the department.

In the 45-second video, a police officer is seen kneeling on a man’s back and punching him while another police officer strikes the man with his knee. The video was posted to Facebook by the Next Generation Action Network, a group that rallies against police abuse. The man in the video was identified as Forrest Curry.

Fort Worth Arrest

Lawyers representing Curry said that he has a history of suffering from seizures, was suffering from seizures on Saturday, and continued to suffer from seizures during the altercation with officers. But police were not the first emergency responders who were called to the scene.

Emergency medical personnel were called to help Curry with his seizures on Saturday. But, when they arrived, authorities said that Curry attempted to assault the medical workers. That is when police officers were called to the scene, leading to the action that is seen in the video.

Police said that Curry seemed intoxicated and resisted arrest.

Attorneys said that Curry was ill, and his behavior was the result of his ongoing seizures. Curry is now visiting a neurologist.

“They don’t have any proof that there was drunkenness, or any drugs involved,” said attorney Jasmine Crockett. “Even if there was, it doesn’t mean that he’s given up all civil rights that he has.”

“It’s just sad that, in a medical emergency, [police] couldn’t have been more patient or understanding,” said attorney L. Chris Stewart.

forrest curry Police Confirm That Violent Fort Worth Arrest Started As Seizure Call

Forrest Curry (credit: Fort Worth Police Department)

The Next Generation Action Network is calling for action, and has planned a protest for Tuesday night. However, officials with the Fort Worth Police Department have asked the public to remain patient until a complete investigation can be conducted, at which point the findings will be shared.

At last check, the two police officers involved in the arrest are still on the job.

Curry does have history with police. The 35-year-old man was on probation for resisting arrest following time in prison.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch