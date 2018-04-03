BIRKENHEAD, UK (CBSDFW.COM) – A dog owner awoke to find her eight-week old puppy stuck in a television cabinet on March 27.

The miniature Yorkshire terrier named, Ringo Star, required the help of the RSPCA, a British animal charity.

In a video shared by the RSPCA, an inspector can be seen applying vegetable oil to help ease the adorable puppy back through a small cabinet hole.

In a press release, inspector Anthony Joynes said, “I’m really glad I was able to help this little chap quickly and he was very pleased to be back at home with his owner.”

After the ordeal, the puppy was given the all-clear.