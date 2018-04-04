CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
By Yona Gavino
Filed Under:Forrest Curry, Fort Worth, Fort Worth PD, Local TV, Next Generation Action Network], Viral Video

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Fort Worth Police Department released body camera video of a violent arrest from over the weekend, giving the public a different view of the controversial incident — from the perspective of the officers. Earlier video of the arrest left the public outraged, saying that authorities went too far.

That initial video of the Saturday incident, posted to Facebook by community activist group Next Generation Action Network, shows a police officer kneeling on a man’s back and punching him while another police officer hits the man with his knee. The man in the 45-second video has been identified as Forrest Curry.

The video went viral and sparked an internal investigation within the Fort Worth Police Department.

Authorities on Tuesday confirmed that the situation actually began as a call about a man having a seizure.

Lawyers representing Curry said that he has a history of suffering from seizures, was suffering from seizures on Saturday, and continued to suffer from seizures during the altercation with officers. But police were not the first emergency responders who were called to the scene.

Emergency medical personnel were called to help Curry with his seizures on Saturday. But, when they arrived, authorities said that Curry attempted to assault the medical workers. That is when police officers were called to the scene, leading to the action that is seen in the video.

forrest curry1 Fort Worth Police Release Body Camera Video Of Controversial Arrest

Forrest Curry (credit: Fort Worth Police Department)

Police said that Curry seemed intoxicated and resisted arrest.

Lawyers said that Curry was ill, and his behavior was the result of his ongoing seizures. Curry is now seeing a neurologist. “It’s just sad that, in a medical emergency, they couldn’t have been more patient or understanding,” explained L. Chris Stewart, an attorney representing Curry.

“They don’t have any proof that there was drunkenness, or any drugs involved,” added attorney Jasmine Crockett.

Police released 14 minutes of body camera footage of the incident on Tuesday, and asked the public to remain patient until an investigation is complete, at which point the findings will be shared. The newer video shows what led up to the action that was seen in the original, shorter clip.

After the body camera video was released, community members spoke at Tuesday night’s Fort Worth City Council meeting to express their concern and frustration. “We are not at a place for dialogue,” one man said. “We are at a place to check the pulse of this city council. We’re at a place where we want to hear from you. Do you care?”

“Put a stop to the criminal acts in blue, just like you do with the criminal acts,” another man said. “They don’t get a pass.”

At last check, the two police officers involved in the arrest are still on the job.

Curry does have history with the police. The 35-year-old man was on probation for resisting arrest following time in prison.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch