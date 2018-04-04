CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
By Keith Russell
Filed Under:Actor, Jared Leto, Local TV, NASCAR, Off the field, oscar, Texas Motor Speedway

FORT WORTH (CBS11 SPORTS) – Jared Leto will always be known for his Oscar-winning role in the movie Dallas Buyers Club.

He says that he’s always felt at home in Texas with grandmother living in Texas near the end of her life.

He felt at home on the race track at Texas Motor Speedway as well.

screen shot 2018 04 04 at 6 24 47 pm BLOG: Jared Leto Is Driven to Achieve Unity

Jared Leto (CBS11 Sports)

Riding as a passenger with two-time NASCAR winner Tyler Reddick, Leto says the experience of going over 170 miles per hour was truly intense.

Reddick says Leto was next to him on Facebook Love the whole time. The main reason Leto stopped by TMS wasn’t to cross something off his bucket list.

Leading up to the release of his new album Friday, April 6, he’s been visiting places that make America unique.

Fitting, since his new album is titled “America.”

As an award winning actor, and the leader of the Rock Band “20 Seconds to Mars,” Leto says his is to promote unity.

In his words, “At the end of the day, we all want to be successful, be happy and live the dream.”

