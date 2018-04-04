FORT WORTH (CBS11 SPORTS) – Jared Leto will always be known for his Oscar-winning role in the movie Dallas Buyers Club.

He says that he’s always felt at home in Texas with grandmother living in Texas near the end of her life.

He felt at home on the race track at Texas Motor Speedway as well.

Riding as a passenger with two-time NASCAR winner Tyler Reddick, Leto says the experience of going over 170 miles per hour was truly intense.

Reddick says Leto was next to him on Facebook Love the whole time. The main reason Leto stopped by TMS wasn’t to cross something off his bucket list.

Leading up to the release of his new album Friday, April 6, he’s been visiting places that make America unique.

Fitting, since his new album is titled “America.”

As an award winning actor, and the leader of the Rock Band “20 Seconds to Mars,” Leto says his is to promote unity.

In his words, “At the end of the day, we all want to be successful, be happy and live the dream.”