Filed Under:Astronauts, Dragon, nasa, space, SpaceX

(AP) – A SpaceX capsule carrying food, experiments and other goods for NASA has arrived at the International Space Station after a two-day journey.

The Dragon capsule and its 6,000-pound shipment was captured by the space station’s robot arm Wednesday.

spacex dragon SpaceX Capsule Reaches Space Station With Food, Experiments

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL – SEPTEMBER 21: A contrail is seen behind the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying a Dragon supply ship as it flies into space after lifting off from the launch pad on a resupply mission to the International Space Station September 21, 2014 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The private spaceflight rocket is delivering a cargo capsule to the International Space Station. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

It’s the second trip to the 250-mile-high orbiting outpost for this capsule, refurbished following a visit two years ago. It will remain attached to the space station for about a month, returning to Earth in May.

The space station is currently home to astronauts from the U.S., Russia and Japan.

The supply capsule launched Monday from Cape Canaveral, Florida, aboard a used Falcon rocket. SpaceX wants to reduce launch costs by recycling rocket parts. It combined a recycled capsule and a recycled rocket once before.

