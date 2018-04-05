NORTH RICHLAND HILLS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 29-year-old North Richland Hills firefighter died from a heart attack on Tuesday.

Caleb Scott was at his assigned fire station when it happened. He was transported to Medical City North Hills Hospital but despite the sustained efforts of Medical City North Hills Hospital staff, Scott passed away.

Scott served North Richland Hills Fire-Rescue just over two years.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)