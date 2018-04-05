FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Most have seen her name or watched a glamorized version of her story on the big screen.

But on Thursday night, Erin Brockovich and her team rolled into North Texas to address water quality concerns.

“We’re here on our time and our dime because we want to be,” said Brockovich to a crowd of hundreds.

Most of the folks who were in seats are worried there is too much chlorine in their drinking water.

“We shouldn’t be having these problems. Everybody needs water,” said Brockovich. “They’ve been complaining for a long time and they get no response from their own city and then they come to me. And then I show up. Now all of a sudden somebody wakes up? Well shame on any agency.”

That agency is the North Texas Municipal Water District.

“Our water meets or exceeds all federal and state drinking water requirements,” mocked Robert Bowcock, who is Brockovich’s water expert. “I think there are a lot of professionals out there who have that tattooed on the inside of their arm!”

Bowcock said the water district is using too much chlorine during water maintenance.

He argues that while regulators allow certain limits, they do not suggest it.

“I totally disagree with him,” said Mike Rickman, the Deputy Director of NTMWD. The water is safe to drink.”

Rickman added, “There are disinfection levels required by the regulatory agencies that we have to maintain.”

The audience also got their chance to ask questions.

For the first time, many said they were happy someone was listening.

“I don’t think any of us can take for granted anymore that when you turn on your tap water, it’s safe,” said Brockovich.

Bowcock also claimed that the NTMWD received a violation from TCEQ regarding one particular test.

Our calls and emails to the water district were not immediately returned.