CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
By Jeff Paul
Filed Under:chlorine, drinking water, Erin Brockovich, Local TV, North Texas Municipal Water District, plano, tceq, Texas, water quality

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Most have seen her name or watched a glamorized version of her story on the big screen.

But on Thursday night, Erin Brockovich and her team rolled into North Texas to address water quality concerns.

“We’re here on our time and our dime because we want to be,” said Brockovich to a crowd of hundreds.

screen shot 2018 04 05 at 10 03 00 pm Brockovich In Frisco: We Shouldnt Be Having These Problems, Everybody Needs Water

Erin Brockovich in Frisco (CBS11)

Most of the folks who were in seats are worried there is too much chlorine in their drinking water.

“We shouldn’t be having these problems. Everybody needs water,” said Brockovich. “They’ve been complaining for a long time and they get no response from their own city and then they come to me. And then I show up. Now all of a sudden somebody wakes up? Well shame on any agency.”

That agency is the North Texas Municipal Water District.

“Our water meets or exceeds all federal and state drinking water requirements,” mocked Robert Bowcock, who is Brockovich’s water expert. “I think there are a lot of professionals out there who have that tattooed on the inside of their arm!”

Bowcock said the water district is using too much chlorine during water maintenance.

He argues that while regulators allow certain limits, they do not suggest it.

“I totally disagree with him,” said Mike Rickman, the Deputy Director of NTMWD. The water is safe to drink.”

Rickman added, “There are disinfection levels required by the regulatory agencies that we have to maintain.”

The audience also got their chance to ask questions.

For the first time, many said they were happy someone was listening.

“I don’t think any of us can take for granted anymore that when you turn on your tap water, it’s safe,” said Brockovich.

Bowcock also claimed that the NTMWD received a violation from TCEQ regarding one particular test.

Our calls and emails to the water district were not immediately returned.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch