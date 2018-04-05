CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
UNT Collaborates to Give Dead Child, "Little Miss Nobody" a Face
Filed Under:Cold Case Crime, Death, human remains, Little Miss Nobody, Missing Children, Sad, Yavapai County Sheriff's Office

CONGRESS, AZ (CBSDFW.COM) – Fifty-seven years ago, skeletal remains of a little girl were found in a sand wash outside of Congress, AZ.

They have yet to be identified.

Known to the local community for decades simply as “Little Miss Nobody,” the girl was between 2-7 years old with an estimated weight of 55 lbs. and a height of 3’ 6.” Neither the skeletal or dental findings from the examination gave any indication of her ethnicity.

yavapai az jane doe Forensic Artists Work To Identify Childs Remains Found 57 Years Ago

LITTLE MISS NOBODY -The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office need your help to identify a little girl whose skeletal remains were found on July 31,1960, outside of Congress, Arizona, (photo credit: The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

Following the recovery of her remains, the Prescott community raised money for a proper burial (including casket purchase) and funeral service at Mountain View Cemetery in Prescott, Arizona.

During ongoing case research in recent years, it was determined necessary to exhume the remains to allow further testing in light of new forensic technologies. Thus, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office cold case investigators contacted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) who funded her exhumation.

Then, in conjunction with the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification, a facial reconstruction was developed and a DNA profile generated. Forensic artists at NCMEC created the new facial reconstruction to show how she may have looked alive.

 

 

 

 

