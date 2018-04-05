CONGRESS, AZ (CBSDFW.COM) – Fifty-seven years ago, skeletal remains of a little girl were found in a sand wash outside of Congress, AZ.

They have yet to be identified.

Known to the local community for decades simply as “Little Miss Nobody,” the girl was between 2-7 years old with an estimated weight of 55 lbs. and a height of 3’ 6.” Neither the skeletal or dental findings from the examination gave any indication of her ethnicity.

Following the recovery of her remains, the Prescott community raised money for a proper burial (including casket purchase) and funeral service at Mountain View Cemetery in Prescott, Arizona.

During ongoing case research in recent years, it was determined necessary to exhume the remains to allow further testing in light of new forensic technologies. Thus, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office cold case investigators contacted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) who funded her exhumation.

Then, in conjunction with the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification, a facial reconstruction was developed and a DNA profile generated. Forensic artists at NCMEC created the new facial reconstruction to show how she may have looked alive.