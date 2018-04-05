DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Fire-Rescue said Thursday night, the source of a gas leak that led to a duplex explosion Monday, was an open gas valve in the living room.

In a statement, Dallas Fire-Rescue explained:

Through pressure testing that was done on the home’s gas lines (on Wednesday, April 4th, by the Texas Railroad Commission in the presence of DFR, Atmos and the homeowner), the source of the leak was determined to be an open valve in the living room. Despite this finding, the ignition source has not yet been determined; and as a result, the exact cause is still undetermined.

Emergency crews in responded to the explosion around 1:00 a.m. Monday in the 3700 block of Spring Avenue, near the Fair Park area.

Firefighters arrived at the single-story duplex and noticed that the building had sustained damage during the explosion. There was also some debris on fire in the home’s front yard.

Four people were inside of the building when the explosion took place, two on each side of the duplex.

“The two individuals who were in the side where the actual incident took place have suffered unspecified burn injuries,” said Jason Evans with Dallas Fire-Rescue. “First responders said that they were up walking around and talking whenever they arrived, so we do believe they’ll be okay.”

Those two victims were taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

The two people in the other side of the duplex were not injured.