DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is headlining a youth camp in Mexico organized by a fantasy football group that got its start with backing from former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo.

The National Fantasy Football Convention’s partnership with Estrellas del Futuro and the Mexican government was announced Friday, the first day of a camp led by Elliott and Dallas teammates Jaylon Smith, Taco Charlton, Anthony Brown and Kavon Frazier.

The first of two instructional camps this year is being held this weekend in Queretaro, Mexico. There are plans for three camps in 2019 and four in 2020 as part of the three-year agreement. CEO Andy Alberth says the NFFC is “thrilled to play a part in spreading the game to our friends south of the border.”

gettyimages 871349782 Ezekiel Elliott Headlines Youth Football Camp In Mexico

Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates with fans following the team’s win over the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium on November 5, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (credit: Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Elliott was the NFL’s rushing leader as a rookie in 2016, helping the Cowboys to an NFC-best 13 wins. He served a six-game suspension over domestic violence allegations last season as Dallas missed the playoffs at 9-7.

Former Cowboys fullback Keith Smith, who signed with Oakland as a free agent, is also part of this week’s camp. The NFFC’s second annual fantasy football convention is scheduled for July in Dallas.

