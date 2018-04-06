Fiery Crash Leaves Big Rig Dangling From Bridge In Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A crash involving a big rig and four other vehicles ended with a large fire along Interstate-30 in Dallas on Friday morning. The incident happened at around 5:45 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the highway, on the bridge over East Grand Avenue.

Details of the crash are still under investigation, but it is known that at least one vehicle hit the back of the big rig and started the fire. Those flames have since been extinguished, but firefighters and other emergency workers have remained at the scene to monitor the situation.

Video from the scene showed the big rig’s cab dangling from the bridge over East Grand Avenue, with significant damage done to the side of the bridge itself. Shortly after the crash, traffic cameras captured multiple explosions and flames burning across the lanes of the interstate.

A hazardous materials team was called to the scene to assist with the cleanup.

Officials with the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department said that at least two people have been injured — the driver of the big rig and the driver of one other vehicle. They were both taken to Baylor Medical Center at Dallas, but their current conditions are not known. Their names have not been released.

Both sides of the interstate have now been closed, along with East Grand Avenue, while emergency crews work to clean up the mess from the crash. The westbound lanes of Interstate-30 were kept open just after the crash, but drivers were forced to pass through a thick cloud of smoke in order to proceed.

There has been no word about when the highway might open back up to traffic. Check the traffic map for the latest updates.