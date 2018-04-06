Fiery Crash Leaves Big Rig Dangling From Bridge In Dallas

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
By Madison Sawyer
Filed Under:Big Rig Crash, Dallas, East Grand Avenue, Interstate-30, Local TV, Traffic

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A crash involving a big rig and four other vehicles ended with a large fire along Interstate-30 in Dallas on Friday morning. The incident happened at around 5:45 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the highway, on the bridge over East Grand Avenue.

Details of the crash are still under investigation, but it is known that at least one vehicle hit the back of the big rig and started the fire. Those flames have since been extinguished, but firefighters and other emergency workers have remained at the scene to monitor the situation.

grand ave crash 2 Fiery Crash Leaves Big Rig Dangling From Bridge In Dallas

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

Video from the scene showed the big rig’s cab dangling from the bridge over East Grand Avenue, with significant damage done to the side of the bridge itself. Shortly after the crash, traffic cameras captured multiple explosions and flames burning across the lanes of the interstate.

A hazardous materials team was called to the scene to assist with the cleanup.

Officials with the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department said that at least two people have been injured — the driver of the big rig and the driver of one other vehicle. They were both taken to Baylor Medical Center at Dallas, but their current conditions are not known. Their names have not been released.

Fiery Crash Leaves Big Rig Dangling From Bridge In Dallas

(credit: Wes Houx)

Both sides of the interstate have now been closed, along with East Grand Avenue, while emergency crews work to clean up the mess from the crash. The westbound lanes of Interstate-30 were kept open just after the crash, but drivers were forced to pass through a thick cloud of smoke in order to proceed.

There has been no word about when the highway might open back up to traffic. Check the traffic map for the latest updates.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch