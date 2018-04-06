CELINA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It was a scary evening in in parts of Denton County as strong winds, rain and large chunks of hail pounded the area.

One family in Celina captured video showing the baseball-sized hail falling from the sky.

“Thought I was in a horror move there for a minute.” Baseball-sized hail pounds the City of Celina, damaging cars, homes and trees. @CBSDFW @ 10 pic.twitter.com/RevZi8nvpl — Jeff Paul (@Jeff_Journalist) April 7, 2018

“Thought I was in a horror movie there for a minute,” said Felisha Greer.

Greer was driving home when the weather turned ugly.

“It sounded like big concrete just slamming on top of our house. It was horrible,” said Greer.

She took cover in the garage with her children.

Greer watched as the hail damaged her trees, smashed the windows of her car and crashed into her house.

“It’s terrifying. That’s your children. You don’t want your children in a mess like this especially as much glass as there is,” said Greer.

Some residents reported roof damage, but said they will have a better idea of the damages in the light on Saturday morning.