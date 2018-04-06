CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A University of Texas professor at the center of a scandal over the school’s failure to discipline employees for off-campus crimes has been found dead.

Tenured pharmacy professor Richard Morrisett was discovered in his home Thursday night.

Texas Professor Found Dead Amid School Policy Controversy

Richard Morrisett (University of Texas)

A statement Friday by Gregory Fenves, president of the University of Texas System’s flagship Austin campus, didn’t provide a cause of death but said, “We recognize these are difficult times on campus.”

Morrisett last year pleaded guilty to assaulting his girlfriend in 2016. The Austin American-Statesman reported recently that he wasn’t disciplined by the school.

The same day Morrisett’s body was found, Fenves announced policy changes that mean university employees who commit off-campus crimes could face discipline, even in cases that don’t threaten campus safety or university operations.

