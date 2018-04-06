AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A University of Texas professor at the center of a scandal over the school’s failure to discipline employees for off-campus crimes has been found dead.

Tenured pharmacy professor Richard Morrisett was discovered in his home Thursday night.

A statement Friday by Gregory Fenves, president of the University of Texas System’s flagship Austin campus, didn’t provide a cause of death but said, “We recognize these are difficult times on campus.”

Morrisett last year pleaded guilty to assaulting his girlfriend in 2016. The Austin American-Statesman reported recently that he wasn’t disciplined by the school.

The same day Morrisett’s body was found, Fenves announced policy changes that mean university employees who commit off-campus crimes could face discipline, even in cases that don’t threaten campus safety or university operations.

