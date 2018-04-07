DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Governor Greg Abbott attended the annual Operation Blue Shield Race for the CommUNITY 5K and 10K Family Fun Run in Dallas on Saturday.

People from across the state run side by side with Texas first responders, community leaders and faith-based leaders during the races.

The races also serve to honor and recognize first responders for their work in maintaining the safety and security of their communities.

“This race is truly a remarkable display of unity, and it serves as a reminder that we all share the same goal of strengthening our communities and keeping our neighborhoods safe,” said Governor Abbott. “I want our first responders across the state to know the deep appreciation Texans have for all they do to keep Texas safe, and I am committed to improving the safety of these brave men and women. I thank Operation Blue Shield for this opportunity to come together as a community and lay the groundwork for an even brighter future for Texas.”

In a news release, the Governor’s Office said Operation Blue Shield has been a symbol of protection and trust for generations.

“The shield is a symbol for the creation of safe and healthy neighborhoods and communities. The organization serves to unify communities in a shared commitment to public safety, increasing home and small business ownership, and improving education and economic development. Blue Shield is made possible through a partnership of active citizens, law enforcement, business owners, and government and civic leaders.”