FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police have identified the suspect in a double murder of a mother and daughter at 228 Shady Lane Drive on Friday.

Police obtained a probable cause arrest warrant for capital murder for Paige Terrell Lawyer, 37.

Anyone who knows where he is can contact the FWPD Fugitive Unit at 817-994-0501 or 817-925-5349.

Those wishing to stay anonymous can also contact CrimeStoppers at 817-469-TIPS (8477).

Police said Lawyer should be considered dangerous.

Neighbors told CBS11 Friday, the victims are a woman around 30 years old and her 10-year-old daughter.

The neighbors say the woman’s two younger sons are safe and accounted for.

Neighbors say it was the woman’s sister who made the sad discovery after she couldn’t reach them on the phone.

One neighbor tells us she saw police respond to the woman’s townhome last year after a domestic dispute.

“It’s real weird. Especially with a woman and child. It’s sad right there. Real sad,” said Tisha Gonzalez.