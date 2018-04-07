CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDNewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North Texas for more than 90 years. KRLD is the place to go for breaking news, local news and severe weather information. We update traffic & weather together on the 8s. KRLD began broadcasting on Halloween Day, 1926 from a small second floor room at the Adolphus […]
105.3 The FanAs the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with 100,000 watts of power to cover the Metroplex with relatable sports talk programming for everyone. The Fan is proud to be the flagship of the Dallas Cowboys Radio Network, the Texas Rangers Radio Network, NFL Football, NCAA Football and NCAA Basketball. […]
Filed Under:Dustin Johnson, golf, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Local TV, PGA, The Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Dustin Johnson burned the edges. Jordan Spieth lipped out more than his fair share. Justin Thomas just never got comfortable on the greens.

Three of the world’s best golfers blamed putting woes for being mostly stagnant on Moving Day at the Masters on Saturday.

gettyimages 943142968 Putting Woes Stifle Johnson, Spieth, Thomas At Masters

Jordan Spieth of the United States and Dustin Johnson of the United States shake hands on the 18th green during the third round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 7, 2018 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

With everyone else around them moving up the leaderboard, Johnson, Spieth and Thomas didn’t keep pace. And they had a similar culprit: The putter, arguably the most important club on Augusta National’s treacherous greens.

Johnson and Spieth each shot 1-under 71 in the third round. Thomas was one stroke better (70) and moved to 5 under heading into the final round.

Their body language on the greens told the story. They leaned left. They leaned right. They begged a little and pleaded a lot. They shook their heads, swung their putters through the air and walked off in a huff more often than not.

Now, all them are considered long shots to win golf’s first major of 2018. Third-round leader Patrick Reed is 14 under , three shots ahead of Rory McIlroy and five ahead of Rickie Fowler.

“I get to go out for one of my only stress-free rounds that I’ve ever really played at Augusta National,” Spieth said.

Spieth looked like he had solved his putting woes last week at the Houston Open and then again Thursday when he opened with a 6-under 66 that gave him a two-stroke lead after the first round.

But the 2015 Masters champion and two-time runner-up (2014, 2016) failed to adjust to the speed of the greens Saturday and had too much pace on too many. After needing just 24 putts in the opening round, the 24-year-old Texan had nine more in the third.

“There was just a lid on the hole,” Spieth said, estimating that he lipped out five or six putts. “I felt like I played a 4- or 5-under round, something to stay in this tournament, and just got kind of unfortunate on some of the lips.”

gettyimages 943105888 Putting Woes Stifle Johnson, Spieth, Thomas At Masters

AUGUSTA, GA – APRIL 07: (L-R) Jordan Spieth of the United States and Dustin Johnson of the United States walk onto the seventh green during the third round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 7, 2018 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Spieth skirted edges on Nos. 2 and 3, missing birdie putts on consecutive holes and providing an early indicator of his round.

Johnson knows the feeling. Ranked No. 1 in the world, Johnson had one huge mistake all day: A double bogey on the par-4 11th after driving way left into some bushes.

The only other difference between making a bunch of birdies on a course ripe for low scores was those pesky putts.

“Hit a lot of good putts, just nothing went in,” the 33-year-old Johnson said. “Every hole it seemed like I had a really good look at it, but couldn’t get anything to go.”

He has no plans to adjust, either.

“Just keep doing exactly what I’m doing,” he said. “I’m hitting good putts. I’m hitting them where I want to. It just burned the edges, wouldn’t go in.”

Thomas didn’t have the same touch. The 24-old-old Kentucky native and the PGA Tour’s reigning player of the year hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation — better than Reed or McIlroy in the third round — but needed 34 putts to shoot 2 under.

“To only shoot 2 under is a little disappointing. It’s definitely frustrating,” said Thomas, ranked second in the world. “The first couple of days I could have gotten away with it; 2 under would have been a good score. But today it’s not going to make up much ground, especially with the guys at the top of the leaderboard playing well and being softer conditions. There’s nothing I can really do about it.”

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch