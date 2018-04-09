CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, The Ones for Texas, welcomes […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDNewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North Texas for more than 90 years. KRLD is the place to go for breaking news, local news and severe weather information. We update traffic & weather together on the 8s. KRLD began broadcasting on Halloween Day, 1926 from a small second floor room at the Adolphus […]
105.3 The FanAs the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with 100,000 watts of power to cover the Metroplex with relatable sports talk programming for everyone. The Fan is proud to be the flagship of the Dallas Cowboys Radio Network, the Texas Rangers Radio Network, NFL Football, NCAA Football and NCAA Basketball. […]
Filed Under:Dallas Cowboys, defensive end, free agent, Kony Ealy, Local TV

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have signed defensive end Kony Ealy to a one-year deal, their latest attempt to add depth to the defensive line through bargains in free agency.

Ealy signed Monday after spending last season with the New York Jets.

gettyimages 900957088 e1523321213497 Cowboys Add Defensive Line Depth With Free Agent Ealy

Defensive Lineman #94 Kony Ealy of the New York Jets in action against the Los Angeles Chargers in an NFL game at MetLife Stadium on December 24, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)

He was drafted in the second round by Carolina in 2014 and spent three years with the Panthers.

The 6-foot-4, 275-pound Ealy had one sack with the Jets to give him 15 in his four-year career. He had five sacks in each of his last two seasons with Carolina.

Two years ago, the Cowboys signed Benson Mayowa to an offer sheet that Oakland didn’t match and added defensive tackle Cedric Thornton from Philadelphia.

Mayowa led Dallas with six sacks in 2016 before his production dropped off last season. Thornton was released at the end of the preseason last year.

Back in February, the NFL  awarded compensatory picks for the upcoming draft and the Cowboys received the maximum amount of picks they could for players they lost in free agency last season.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments
  1. Dez NoHands says:
    April 9, 2018 at 7:51 pm

    Nice Post look here for more like it!

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch