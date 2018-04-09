FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The second week in April marks National Public Safety Telecommunicators week when emergency dispatchers all throughout the country are honored for their work and service to their communities.

CBS 11 News was granted access inside the Fort Worth Police Communication Center where dispatchers say gratitude for their jobs was pouring in.

Jhonnie Ortiz, a Public Safety Manager within the communications department added, “It shows our employees how much people really appreciate the job that they do.”

Dispatchers and call takers are often referred to as the “First” First responders, because although people don’t see them they are the first point of contact for a citizen and emergency personnel when help is needed.

Lt. Michael J. Williams from FWPD said, “I just can’t say enough how much I appreciate the work that may people here do.”

The dispatch pros who spoke to CBS 11 News all say the key to doing the job successfully is being able to multi-task, and keep a cool head while under pressure.