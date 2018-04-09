CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, The Ones for Texas, welcomes […]
By Andrea Lucia
Filed Under:1971 Pontiac T-37, Car Theft, first car, Local TV, Mike Cicutto, Stolen Car

THE COLONY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Mike Cicutto bought his first car, a 1971 Pontiac T-37 for $600 from his grandmother 35 years ago.

“It was my birthday present for turning 16,”he said.

screen shot 2018 04 09 at 10 21 09 pm Mans Treasured First Car Stolen From North Texas Parking Lot

Mike Cicutto’s 1971 Pontiac T-37 (Mike Cicutto)

He took his now-wife to prom in that car, drove off with her in it on their wedding day, and trusted it to get both his sons home from the hospital.

“There’s just so many memories in that car,” he said.

Two weeks ago, that beloved Pontiac disappeared from a parking lot at work in The Colony.

“There’s literally an empty spot, with no car there. You feel numb, so helpless, you don’t know what to do,” he said.

A coworker had spotted a tow truck near the car shortly before it was stolen, and Cicutto believes that’s how the thief took it.

He began searching online and was surprised to find it the very next day on Craigslist.

He was even more surprised to see the post, which included pictures of the car parked outside his workplace, was dated March 11th , indicated the car had been listed for sale long before it was stolen.

“It had been on Craigslist 10 days prior to them taking the car,” he said.

Cicutto contacted the seller and tried to arrange a purchase, only to have him back out.

The Colony Police are now working the case, but Cicutto is asking the public to keep an eye out too.

“I just want my car back,” he said, trying to hold back tears.

He’s optimistic, with some help, his trusted car will find its way back home.

“Someday it’s gonna be. That’s the goal,” he said.

