THE COLONY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Mike Cicutto bought his first car, a 1971 Pontiac T-37 for $600 from his grandmother 35 years ago.

“It was my birthday present for turning 16,”he said.

He took his now-wife to prom in that car, drove off with her in it on their wedding day, and trusted it to get both his sons home from the hospital.

“There’s just so many memories in that car,” he said.

Two weeks ago, that beloved Pontiac disappeared from a parking lot at work in The Colony.

“There’s literally an empty spot, with no car there. You feel numb, so helpless, you don’t know what to do,” he said.

A coworker had spotted a tow truck near the car shortly before it was stolen, and Cicutto believes that’s how the thief took it.

He began searching online and was surprised to find it the very next day on Craigslist.

He was even more surprised to see the post, which included pictures of the car parked outside his workplace, was dated March 11th , indicated the car had been listed for sale long before it was stolen.

“It had been on Craigslist 10 days prior to them taking the car,” he said.

Cicutto contacted the seller and tried to arrange a purchase, only to have him back out.

The Colony Police are now working the case, but Cicutto is asking the public to keep an eye out too.

“I just want my car back,” he said, trying to hold back tears.

He’s optimistic, with some help, his trusted car will find its way back home.

“Someday it’s gonna be. That’s the goal,” he said.