FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Day two in the murder trial for Charles Bryant, the man accused of killing 24-year-old Jacqueline Vandagriff focused on plenty of expert testimony.

Bryant’s defense claims Vandagriff died during consensual sex on the night the two met at a Denton bar.

They say Bryant became panicked after she died and dismembered and burned Vandagriff’s body.

On Tuesday the list of witnesses included an FBI agent who spoke about how cell phone technology and the pinging of towers was used to place both Vandagriff’s and suspects phones in the same area on the night of September 16, 2016.

Another witnesses, Sherry Bogue talked about how she saw the two at the same bar in Denton the night Vandagriff was last seen alive.

Bogue recalled the chance encounter she had with them saying, “The female sat pretty close to us, and us ladies wanted to go talk to her so we chatted with her for a little bit and the male was talking to the bartender and eventually to us.”

If convicted Bryant faces life in prison.