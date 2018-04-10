LAREDO (AP) — Investigators in South Texas say a woman and 1-year-old boy found dead in a park near the banks of the Rio Grande were homicide victims.

U.S. Border Patrol agents in Laredo first discovered the body of the woman Monday in the rural park and the child’s body was then found about 15 feet away.

Laredo police spokesman Joe Baeza says there were “signs of foul play.”

He declined to release additional information Tuesday but said new details will be available later in the day.

The names of the two victims were released. They’re the first homicides Laredo police have investigated this year.

