CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, The Ones for Texas, welcomes […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDNewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North Texas for more than 90 years. KRLD is the place to go for breaking news, local news and severe weather information. We update traffic & weather together on the 8s. KRLD began broadcasting on Halloween Day, 1926 from a small second floor room at the Adolphus […]
105.3 The FanAs the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with 100,000 watts of power to cover the Metroplex with relatable sports talk programming for everyone. The Fan is proud to be the flagship of the Dallas Cowboys Radio Network, the Texas Rangers Radio Network, NFL Football, NCAA Football and NCAA Basketball. […]
By Andrea Lucia
Filed Under:animals seized, Local TV, neglected horses, rescued animals, SPCA of Texas, Van Zandt County

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A raid on a self-described animal sanctuary by the SPCA of Texas and the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Department Tuesday uncovered the remains of 50 dead horses and dozens more near starvation.

The SPCA reports it rescued 87 animals from the “Over the Moon” sanctuary near Canton, including 70 horses, nine donkeys, six pigs and a longhorn.

Pictures provided by the SPCA show horses with easily visible ribs and spines, alongside empty food bowls.

screen shot 2018 04 10 at 9 23 10 pm 70 Horses, 17 Other Animals Rescued From Van Zandt County Sanctuary

neglected horse (SPCA of Texas)

screen shot 2018 04 10 at 9 22 36 pm 70 Horses, 17 Other Animals Rescued From Van Zandt County Sanctuary

neglected horse (SPCA of Texas)

“Those horses didn’t have any food and little to no water,” said SPCA spokesperson Maura Davies.

Investigators noted horses were so hungry they were chewing at nearby trees.

“They had not only begun but they had made a serious dent in eating all of the bark of most of the trees they could reach in certain areas,” said Davies.

The most disturbing discovery, though, were the corpses of horses in various states of decay.

“The fact that they were all apparently dragged to the back of the property and deposited in a creek bed and left to decompose,” said Davies.

The SPCA says it began investigating after a report of neglected animals on March 3.  Investigators were working with the owners to improve conditions.

“At that time, we were completely unaware of any deceased horses. They would only allow us on the front part of the property,” said Davies.

A report of dead horses, weeks later, prompted the SPCA to seek a court order allowing the Tuesday’s seizure.

No arrests have been made, but the SPCA says it’s helping gather evidence it hopes will lead to criminal charges.

In court next week, the SPCA will ask a judge to award it custody of the animals, which it hopes to rehabilitate and eventually adopt out.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch