HOUSTON (AP) — A federal appeals court has rejected an appeal from a man serving life in prison for burning one of his girlfriend’s children with acid during an argument while in a pickup truck in far North Texas nearly 10 years ago.

Tracy Lynn Escobedo contended six jurors at his trial in Gainesville, about 60 miles north of Dallas, were biased when they convicted him of felony injury to a child. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld rulings of lower courts when it ruled against him late Monday.

The then 15-year-old victim was among four children burned after a bottle of liquid drain cleaner containing sulfuric acid broke open after he threw it. Testimony showed the acid was used in the manufacturing of methamphetamine.