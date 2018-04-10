HIGHLAND PARK (CBSDFW.COM) – It hasn’t been a month since Highland Park High School football Coach Randy Allen announced his retirement… and apparently his decision to walk away from the field was, ahem, premature.

Today the HP Independent School District announced that Allen “will be back on the sideline for his 20th year of coaching the Scots next season.”

“I simply didn’t realize how much I would miss these players and coaches,” said Allen. “During the last few weeks, I have been so thankful for the outpouring of love and appreciation from so many former players, coaches, the community and the administration. It has all helped me realize that being on the Scots sideline is where I belong.”

Allen coached Matthew Stafford and the Scots to their first state championship in 2005, also took the titles in 2016 and 17, and this year was named the Don Shula NFL National Coach of the Year.

When he announced his retirement Allen had spent 19 seasons coaching at Highland Park, with a 223-28 won-loss record. After coaching for more than four decades his total record of 376-87-6 ranks him as the fourth-winningest coach in Texas high school football history.

Highland Park ISD Athletic Director Johnny Ringo said, “Coach Allen’s true purpose and passion has always been for the young men he has had the honor to coach. His tremendous impact on these players allowed them to be winners both on and off the field and, most importantly, in life. We look forward to a great 2018 season and look forward to Coach Allen leading the Scots for years to come.”