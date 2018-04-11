CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, The Ones for Texas, welcomes […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDNewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North Texas for more than 90 years. KRLD is the place to go for breaking news, local news and severe weather information. We update traffic & weather together on the 8s. KRLD began broadcasting on Halloween Day, 1926 from a small second floor room at the Adolphus […]
105.3 The FanAs the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with 100,000 watts of power to cover the Metroplex with relatable sports talk programming for everyone. The Fan is proud to be the flagship of the Dallas Cowboys Radio Network, the Texas Rangers Radio Network, NFL Football, NCAA Football and NCAA Basketball. […]
Filed Under:assault weapons, Bank Of America, Chris Melore, gunmakers, Local TV, Money, talkers

CBS Local — Bank of America says it plans to stop lending money to gunmakers who produce military-style firearms for civilians.

In an interview with Bloomberg Television, one of the largest U.S. banks said it intends to do everything it can to reduce gun violence in America. “It’s our intention not to finance these military-style firearms for civilian use,” vice-chairman Anne Finucane announced. Finucane called recent mass shootings a “tragedy in the United States.”

Bank of America has reportedly been in discussions with gun manufacturers and has told them that the bank will no longer finance projects which create assault weapons. Such a weapon — an AR-15 assault rifle — was used to kill 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14.

“We were heartened to see Bank of America join the list of companies stepping up to keep America safe,” Avery Gardiner of the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence said to Bloomberg. Bank of America officials say the reaction from their gun making clients has been mixed.

“We as an industry would welcome the opportunity to sit down with Bank of America executives and explain our industry’s perspective,” National Shooting Sports Foundation spokesman Michael Bazineta said. The firearms lobbyist group says the real issue is keeping guns out of the hands of people who should not own them; not preventing them from being made. “We should be part of the discussion,” Bazineta added.

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch