DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s the first sign that football season is not too far away.

The Dallas Cowboys released their 2018 preseason schedule.

Dallas will open the preseason on the west coast at the San Francisco 49ers in week 1 (Aug. 10-12).

The Cowboys will return home to host back to back games at AT&T Stadium when they host the Cincinnati Bengals in week 2 (Aug. 17-19), followed by a game against the Arizona Cardinals in week 3 on Sunday, August 26.

Dallas will close out the preseason schedule against in state rival Houston Texas in week 4. That game is expected to be played on Thursday, August 30.

Exact dates and times for the preseason games will be determined at a later date. The Cowboys Training Camp dates will also be announced at a later date.

Dallas Cowboys 2018 Preseason Schedule:

Game 1 at San Francisco 49ers

Game 2 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Game 3 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Game 4 at Houston Texans