DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dez Bryant’s future with the Dallas Cowboys could come more into focus on Friday.

According to a 105.3 The Fan source, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will meet with Bryant on Friday to discuss the wide receiver’s contract.

The Cowboys have made it clear they would like Bryant to agree to a pay cut. Bryant has said he’s not willing to do that.

Two months ago, Cowboys COO Stephen Jones openly noted that Bryant’s contract needed to “be addressed.” Jones at different times used the word “distraction” in conjunction with the player. At the time, I assumed Stephen was attempting to negotiate Bryant’s contract via the media, sure, but more, was attempting to “negotiate behavior,” Fish said in his piece.

Bryant, who has a $12.5 million base salary and a $16.5 million cap number for 2018, has been caught up in rumors throughout the offseason. With the Cowboys signing receivers Allen Hurns and Deonte Thompson in free agency, Dallas suddenly has a plethora of receivers on the roster.

Stephen Jones told 105.3 The Fan last week that the team had not yet met with Bryant but that his father, Jerry, would let everyone know when it happens.

“No, we haven’t. And when we (do), we’ll let you know, and the guy who will do that will be Jerry,” Stephen Jones told the Ben and Skin Show on 105.3 The Fan. “You’re talking to the wrong guy,” Jones added while chuckling.

In that same conversation, the younger Jones said if the Cowboys were to select a wideout with the 19th overall pick, it wouldn’t affect Bryant’s future with the team.

“No. That’s a separate category. In terms of Dez, we need good football players, and like we said, we wanted to really heat up the competition at that spot.”

Dallas also notably attempted to sign free agent wide receiver Sammy Watkins, however, he ended up in Kansas City instead.