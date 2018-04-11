CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, The Ones for Texas, welcomes […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDNewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North Texas for more than 90 years. KRLD is the place to go for breaking news, local news and severe weather information. We update traffic & weather together on the 8s. KRLD began broadcasting on Halloween Day, 1926 from a small second floor room at the Adolphus […]
105.3 The FanAs the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with 100,000 watts of power to cover the Metroplex with relatable sports talk programming for everyone. The Fan is proud to be the flagship of the Dallas Cowboys Radio Network, the Texas Rangers Radio Network, NFL Football, NCAA Football and NCAA Basketball. […]
Filed Under:contract talks, Dallas Cowboys, dez bryant, Jerry Jones, Local TV, NFL, Wide receiver

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dez Bryant’s future with the Dallas Cowboys could come more into focus on Friday.

gettyimages 845425876 Dez Bryants Future With Cowboys Could Be Clearer Soon

Dez Bryant #88 of the Dallas Cowboys stands on the field during warmups before the game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on September 10, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

According to a 105.3 The Fan source, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will meet with Bryant on Friday to discuss the wide receiver’s contract.

gettyimages 883342164 Dez Bryants Future With Cowboys Could Be Clearer Soon

Owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys walks on the field before the game agaisnt the Washington Redskins at AT&T Stadium on November 30, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The Cowboys have made it clear they would like Bryant to agree to a pay cut.  Bryant has said he’s not willing to do that.

Two months ago,  Cowboys COO Stephen Jones openly noted that Bryant’s contract needed to “be addressed.” Jones at different times used the word “distraction” in conjunction with the player. At the time, I assumed Stephen was attempting to negotiate Bryant’s contract via the media, sure, but more, was attempting to “negotiate behavior,” Fish said in his piece.

gettyimages 489353642 master Dez Bryants Future With Cowboys Could Be Clearer Soon

Stephen Jones walks onto the field before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2014 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Bryant, who has a $12.5 million base salary and a $16.5 million cap number for 2018, has been caught up in rumors throughout the offseason. With the Cowboys signing receivers Allen Hurns and Deonte Thompson in free agency, Dallas suddenly has a plethora of receivers on the roster.

Stephen Jones told 105.3 The Fan last week that the team had not yet met with Bryant but that his father, Jerry, would let everyone know when it happens.

“No, we haven’t. And when we (do), we’ll let you know, and the guy who will do that will be Jerry,” Stephen Jones told the Ben and Skin Show on 105.3 The Fan. “You’re talking to the wrong guy,” Jones added while chuckling.

In that same conversation, the younger Jones said if the Cowboys were to select a wideout with the 19th overall pick, it wouldn’t affect Bryant’s future with the team.

“No. That’s a separate category. In terms of Dez, we need good football players, and like we said, we wanted to really heat up the competition at that spot.”

Dallas also notably attempted to sign free agent wide receiver Sammy Watkins, however, he ended up in Kansas City instead.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch