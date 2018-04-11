NEW YORK (AP) – Mariah Carey said that she is no longer living in isolation after seeking treatment for a bipolar disorder.

In a People magazine article due on newsstands Friday, the singer said that she didn’t believe it when she was first diagnosed, after she was hospitalized for a physical and mental breakdown in 2001.

The 48-year-old pop star said that she lived in denial and isolation, and feared that someone would expose her.

Carey is in therapy and taking medication for bipolar II, which includes periods of depression and hypomania, which involves irritability.

Carey said that she is taking medication that is not making her feel too tired or sluggish.

“I got back to doing what I love,” Carey added, “writing songs and making music.”

