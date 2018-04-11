FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Frisco police detectives arrested Ronathan Livingston, 17, of Dallas, for allegedly making a threat against Frisco High School on social media.

Police said they were made aware of a threat late Tuesday.

Frisco Police School Resource Officers and detectives were able to identify the alleged suspect making the threats as Livingston, who is not a student in the Frisco Independent School District.

During the investigation, additional police officers were stationed at the campus as a precaution.

Police found Livingston at an apartment complex in Dallas and was taken into custody without incident. He’s charged with false alarm or report, which is a state jail felony punishable by six months to two years in jail.

Livingston’s bond was set at $10,000.00.