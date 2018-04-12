SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Two deputies were indicted on accusations of assaulting an inmate while responding to a disturbance at a south central Texas jail.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar announced Wednesday that 30-year-old Michael Gomez and 26-year-old Joseph Anthony Hernandez were both charged with official oppression, assault bodily injury and civil rights violation of a person in custody.

Salazar says the deputies were called to subdue an inmate in June when the alleged assault occurred. He says one deputy struck the inmate with a stick while he was surrendering and the other punched the inmate in the face after he was handcuffed.

Salazar says Gomez and Hernandez also retaliated against the colleagues that reported them. He’s expecting additional charges to be filed in connection to the retaliation allegations.

The Public Integrity Unit is handling the investigation.