HURST (CBSDFW.COM) – The Hurst police officer who was blown back by a house explosion as he walked up to it is recounting that terrifying day.

Officer Travis Hiser says he was responding to a call of a vehicle hitting a house in Hurst last Saturday.

Once he arrived, he found the truck, and, as he walked up to the house, the home blew to pieces.

It turns out the truck hit and severed a gas line during the impact.

“I did feel a giant wave of heat push over my right side. I could see a lot of orange and flames before I shut my eyes,” said Officer Hiser

Inside the home were a mother, father, and son. The mother was last listed in critical condition.

The driver of the truck was not hurt and subsequently arrested for driving without a license.

Hiser was taken to a nearby hospital where he was quickly examined and miraculously suffered nothing more than just minor injuries.

“I had a headache that was pretty bad, and my ears were ringing,” he said.

Now he is just thankful to be alive, and convinced he had a guardian angel on his side that day.

“Everyone who has watched the video and have heard about it have definitely said there were other forces at play that night,” said Hiser