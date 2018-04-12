ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Rangers may have to figure out a long-term solution in their infield after fan-favorite Elvis Andrus went down with an injury Wednesday night.

The team confirms Andrus suffered a fractured elbow after he was hit by a pitch in the ninth inning of Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels.

He is expected to miss six to eight weeks. Andrus was leading the team in batting average and on-base percentage this season.

Andrus is all but certain to go on the disabled list for the first time in his career.

Jurickson Profar, who’s been filling in for the injured second baseman Rougned Odor, will slider over and take Andrus’ spot.