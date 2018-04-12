FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fans at the Texas Motor Speedway are now protected from drones thanks to NASCAR hiring security solutions company, DroneShield to remotely disable them.

“Every NASCAR event is complex, and the selection of DroneShield as the sole provider of counterdrone products for the aerial protection of NASCAR is a testament to the quality and capability of our product suite,” said Oleg Vornik, DroneShield’s Managing Director and CEO.

A number of local law enforcement agencies: The Texas State Department of Public Safety, Denton County Sheriff, Fort Worth Police Department, Texas Forest Service and the Texas Rangers, use the Australia-based security company too, according to their press release.

“We selected DroneShield’s products for drone security at the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series following extensive considerations of the effectiveness, features and costs of the various alternatives. We are grateful to DroneShield for providing our numerous attendees and us as the organizers with peace of mind in the aerial domain,” said Officer Eric Skinner of Fort Worth Police.