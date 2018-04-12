CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, The Ones for Texas, welcomes […]
Filed Under:2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, drones, security, Texas Motor Speedway

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fans at the Texas Motor Speedway are now protected from drones thanks to NASCAR hiring security solutions company, DroneShield to remotely disable them.

“Every NASCAR event is complex, and the selection of DroneShield as the sole provider of counterdrone products for the aerial protection of NASCAR is a testament to the quality and capability of our product suite,” said Oleg Vornik, DroneShield’s Managing Director and CEO.

mansfield pd drone 1 TMS Can Now Take Down Unauthorized Drones At Racetime 

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

A number of local law enforcement agencies: The Texas State Department of Public Safety, Denton County Sheriff, Fort Worth Police Department, Texas Forest Service and the Texas Rangers, use the Australia-based security company too, according to their press release.

“We selected DroneShield’s products for drone security at the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series following extensive considerations of the effectiveness, features and costs of the various alternatives. We are grateful to DroneShield for providing our numerous attendees and us as the organizers with peace of mind in the aerial domain,” said Officer Eric Skinner of Fort Worth Police.

