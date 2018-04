Chef Stephan Pyles meets Trevor Tkatch, President/CEO of Traverse City Tourism. Tkatch details how Traverse City combines small town charm with the sophistication of a larger city.

A dynamic selection of shops, galleries, restaurants and events are an easy direct flight from North Texas. The National Cherry Festival in early July and the Traverse City Film Festival, led by legendary filmmaker Michael Moore, are two of their signature events.

The options are endless in Traverse City!