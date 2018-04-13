CBS 11Ellie Goulding, Andra Day, Tori Kelly, James Bay (Eamonn M. McCormack, Joshua Blanchard, John Sciulli, Jesse Grant for Getty Images) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email […]
TXA 21Ellie Goulding, Andra Day, Tori Kelly, James Bay (Eamonn M. McCormack, Joshua Blanchard, John Sciulli, Jesse Grant for Getty Images) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter […]
MeTV TXA 21.2Ellie Goulding, Andra Day, Tori Kelly, James Bay (Eamonn M. McCormack, Joshua Blanchard, John Sciulli, Jesse Grant for Getty Images) KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can […]
KRLDEllie Goulding, Andra Day, Tori Kelly, James Bay (Eamonn M. McCormack, Joshua Blanchard, John Sciulli, Jesse Grant for Getty Images) NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North Texas for more than 90 years. KRLD is the place to go for breaking news, local news and severe weather information. We update traffic & weather […]
105.3 The FanEllie Goulding, Andra Day, Tori Kelly, James Bay (Eamonn M. McCormack, Joshua Blanchard, John Sciulli, Jesse Grant for Getty Images) As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with 100,000 watts of power to cover the Metroplex with relatable sports talk programming for everyone. The Fan is proud to be […]
DFW STORMS EXPECTED: Conditions & Alerts | Live Radar | Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App
Filed Under:Arnold Schwarzenegger, chessboard, heart attack, Heart Condition, Heart Surgery, pulmonic valve, Terminator

LOS ANGELES (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Arnold Schwarzenegger says he’s good, but not great, after having heart surgery earlier this month.

The “Terminator” actor and former California governor on Thursday released a short video on Twitter updating his condition and thanking people for the support.

Schwarzenegger says he’s feeling better, but he’s “not great yet.” He was seated at a chessboard, which he says he uses to freshen his mind and memory.

Schwarzenegger underwent a scheduled heart procedure on March 29. A pulmonic valve originally installed in 1997 for a congenital heart defect had to be replaced. Schwarzenegger’s spokesman, Daniel Ketchell said when the actor woke up from the procedure he said, “I’m back”.

The 70-year-old was released from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on April 6.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch