LOS ANGELES (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Arnold Schwarzenegger says he’s good, but not great, after having heart surgery earlier this month.

The “Terminator” actor and former California governor on Thursday released a short video on Twitter updating his condition and thanking people for the support.

Thank you all for caring. We are moving forward! pic.twitter.com/kvauldg3Mq — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) April 12, 2018

Schwarzenegger says he’s feeling better, but he’s “not great yet.” He was seated at a chessboard, which he says he uses to freshen his mind and memory.

Schwarzenegger underwent a scheduled heart procedure on March 29. A pulmonic valve originally installed in 1997 for a congenital heart defect had to be replaced. Schwarzenegger’s spokesman, Daniel Ketchell said when the actor woke up from the procedure he said, “I’m back”.

The 70-year-old was released from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on April 6.

