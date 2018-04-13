CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, The Ones for Texas, welcomes […]
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Singer Huey Lewis has canceled his tour, according to his Twitter page.

The New York City native tweeted that two months ago he lost most of his hearing before a show in Dallas.

He says he can still hear a little, but that he can’t hear music well enough to sing.

“Two and a half months ago, just before a show in Dallas, I lost most of my hearing,” Lewis said in a post on his Facebook page. “Although I can still hear a little, one on one, and on the phone, I can’t hear music well enough to sing,” he continued.

“The lower frequencies distort violently making it impossible to ﬁnd pitch. I’ve been to the House Ear Institute, the Stanford Ear Institute, and the Mayo Clinic, hoping to ﬁnd an answer,” said Lewis. “The doctors believe I have Meniere’s disease and have agreed that I can’t perform until I improve.”

Lewis had shows scheduled in Wisconsin, Alabama and Maryland.

“Therefore the only prudent thing to do is to cancel all future shows,” Lewis continued.  “Needless to say, I feel horrible about this, and wish to sincerely apologize to all the fans who’ve already bought tickets and were planning to come see us. I’m going to concentrate on getting better, and hope that one day soon I’ll be able to perform again.”

 

A post on the Wisconsin State Fair web site said that people who bought tickets to see a Lewis performance there would be getting a refund.

 

huey lewis Huey Lewis Cancels Tour After Losing Hearing Before Dallas Show

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

